Growing Up in 1950s Bennington

Join local historian Ted Bird as he describes life in Bennington when he was a youngster in the 1950s at One World Conservation Center (OWCC) on Thursday, February 8, from 7 to 8 p.m. Bird’s presentation is part of OWCC’s ‘The Valley We Live in Series,’ sponsored by the Vermont Woodlands Association and the Bank of Bennington. Lectures are $5, payable at the door; pre-register at

oneworldconservationcenter.org.

Bird’s talk will reveal how kids entertained themselves back in the day, rites of passage, and reminisces on Bennington schools, churches, shops and places of employment. Born in Arlington, Ted moved to Bennington when he was 12, graduated from Bennington High School in 1958, and with a partner bought Abe Noveck’s music and camera store in 1962. He married a Shaftsbury girl, Phyllis Spaulding, and they had three children, two of whom live in the Bennington area. Presently he sells commercial real estate for Hoisington Realty. For futher details on the talk, call OWCC at 802-447-7419.