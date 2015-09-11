Gypsy Jazz to Spice Up Tinmouth’s Old Firehouse Stage

Call it what you will – gypsy jazz, hot swing, jazz manouche – the music performed by Swing Noire invokes the energy of a swinging club and transports audiences back to the early days of jazz. This show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 11, and is a little different than the usual acts at the Old Firehouse, but its size and acoustics are a perfect venue for the group. Swing Noire’s soul, sophistication and improvisation make seeing them live an unforgettable treat. The band features violinist David Gusakov of the Will Patton Quintet, Pine Island, and the Vermont Symphony Orchestra), twins Rob and Jim McCuen on solo guitar and double bass, and rhythm guitarist Jared Volpe.

The Old Firehouse is located at 7 Mountain View Road just off Route 140 in Tinmouth. Doors will open at 7 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $10. Ninety percent goes to the performers. Homemade desserts, coffee and tea will be available; donations for them will help support community activities.