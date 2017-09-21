Habitat for Humanity Assists Merck Forest and Farm

When Bennington County Habitat for Humanity construction volunteers needed work to do this summer while waiting for the infrastructure and road to be finished at the Habitat affiliate’s development in Bennington, they found a great place to use their talents – Merck Forest and Farmland Center in Rupert. Bringing with them the construction skills and the great camaraderie inherent to Habitat’s work, several volunteers helped paint exterior trim, remove an old barn entryway, frame in the opening and install new siding to match the barn on August 28. Rob Terry, executive director with Merck Forest and Farmland, explained the significance of this partnership between nonprofit organizations. “The support of organizations like Habitat for Humanity is a critical piece of the puzzle, along with support from our members and donors, which helps Merck Forest manage costs, ultimately allowing us to remain open to the public without an entrance fee and to provide no cost, hands-on science education to regional public schools.”

Bennington County Habitat for Humanity makes affordable housing a matter of conscience and action locally. Interested folks are encouraged to volunteer at Habitat’s ReSale Store in Manchester Center, or on the construction site of the Palmer House in Bennington. Call 802-367-1000 to learn more. Merck Forest and Farmland Center invites interested folks to come up and see the barn, meet the animals, explore the forest. For details, call 802-394-7836.