Haitian Musicians in Concert at Earth Sky Time Farm

Join Earth Sky Time Community Farm for an evening of Haitian party music, wood-fired pizza and fun on the farm at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 22. Lakou Mizik is a multi-generational collective of Haitian musicians formed in the aftermath of the devastating 2010 earthquake. The group includes elder legends and rising young talents, united in a mission to honor the healing spirit of their collective culture and communicate a message of pride, strength and hope. Music is at the core of Haiti’s sense of identity, and Lakou Mizik keeps the tradition alive, narrating the world through music made in neighborhoods, villages and refugee camps. Their influences draw from African and French Caribbean traditions, Vodou spirituality and street party horns. Lakou Mizik draws from Haiti’s deep well of creative strength to shine a celebratory light on their often misrepresented Homeland. Tickets are $15 ($10 for students/farmers); kids are free. Earth Sky Time Farm is located at 1547 Main Street/Route 7A South in Manchester. Visit earthskytime.com for more information.