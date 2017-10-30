Halloween Activities

Arlington

The Arlington Community Church will host a Halloween Trunk or Treat on Tuesday, October 31, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Chapel on the Green, 62 Covered Bridge Road off Route 313. Get free candy from decorated car trunks and vans in the parking lot and enjoy refreshments in the social hall. For details, call Pastor Tim Snyder at 912-665-0561.

Dorset

On Tuesday, October 31, the Library will be open from 5 to 7:30 p.m. for trick-or-treaters. Check out the Haunted Basement. For details on either event, call 802-867-5774 or visit dorsetvillagelibrary.org.

Dorset School is taking their Halloween Parade on the road on October 31. Students will parade around the loop at the Dorset Green on Church Street, starting and ending at The Playhouse at 1:30 p.m. They will not be trick or treating at this time.

Manchester

The community is invited to stop by for a Trick or Treat Open House from 4 to 6 p.m. on October 31 at The Tutorial Center, 3511 Richville Road, Manchester. Parents and children alike are encouraged to come show off their costumes as they make the rounds in the neighborhood. Score some sweet yummy treats and get a peek inside the historic little red school house that still welcomes students of all ages. Everyone is invited; costumes optional. For details, call Heidi at 802-362-0222.

Candy for a Cause

Taking candy from children is usually frowned upon, but teaching them the value of giving back by donating their excess Halloween candy in support of US Troops and First Responders is a win-win for children, parents and dentists alike. This Halloween, local trick-or-treaters will join kids across the nation when they bring their Halloween candy and handwritten letters of gratitude to Battenkill Valley Health Center (BVHC), 9 Church Street, Arlington, from November 1 to 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The goodies will be shipped to Operation Gratitude for US service members deployed overseas and first responders here at home. Dr. Phillips and the dental team at BVHC are proud to participate in the program to reduce excess sugar consumption, prevent dental decay and teach children the importance of saying ‘thank you’ to all who serve.

The office of Dr. Jonathan Mason, DMD, located at 74 Longview Drive, Manchester, will also be participating in Operation Gratitude by holding a Halloween candy buy-back, Monday, Wednesday, Tuesday and Wednesday, on November 6 to 8, from 3 to 5 p.m. They will pay $1 per pound of candy, up to $5 to each participant. The collected candy will be sent through Operation Gratitude to US troops serving overseas. Through last year’s buy-back, Dr. Mason’s office was able to send 83 pounds of candy to soldiers and sailors from the generous contributions of Manchester-area residents.

Americans spend an estimated $2.5 billion dollars on a whopping 600 million pounds of Halloween candy each year. In 2016 alone, 533,891 pounds of that candy was sent to Operation Gratitude for distribution through its Care Package Programs.