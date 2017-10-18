Halloween at the Dorset Library

The Dorset Library celebrates Halloween with three events this year, starting with ‘A Night at the Museum’ on Friday, October 20, in collaboration with the Dorset Historical Society. Hang out with your friends at the Bley House Museum across from the Library. There will be popcorn and fun for all ages. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. for the 6 p.m. program. On Saturday, October 21, from 6 to 9 p.m., the library hosts a halloween party and monster mash dance. All ages are welcome to this fun event. Costumes are not necessary, but encouraged! Enjoy spooky snacks, creepy crafts and other activities, plus a ‘not too scary’ haunted house. The dance party starts at 7 p.m. Finally, the Doset Library will be open from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween night, October 31, for trick or treating and the haunted basement. Call the library at 802-867-5774 or visit the website at dorsetvillagelibrary.org for more information.