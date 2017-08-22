Hansel & Gretel in Dorset

Kids are invited to join the Dorset Library on Friday, August 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. for an adventure with the fairy tale characters Hansel and Gretel. All ages are welcome, although most activities will be suitable for those 12 and younger. The witch will be there to lure you into a candy-covered gingerbread cottage in the woods. Once inside, you may get locked up – or take a trip through the glowing oven and escape on the slide. Children will also be able to choose a prize of their very own from the treasure chest, decorate a gingerbread cookie, design a paper bag gingerbread house to take home, and help build a real one – to be put on display at the Library. When you’re ready to take a break from all the fun, you can hear a reading of the classic tale, ‘Hansel and Gretel.’ Call the library for more information at 802-867-5774 or visit dorsetvillagelibrary.org.