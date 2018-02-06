Happy Valentine’s Day

Make Vintage Valentines at MCL

On Saturday, February 10, at 10:30 a.m., the Manchester Community Library welcomes kids and their families to make vintage-style Valentines with renowned local artist Kim Ray. This Super Saturday Family program is generously sponsored by The Bank of Bennington. It is free and open to the public. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Kim will teach kids and adults alike to use paper lace, stickers and other embellishments to create charming, delightful and unique greeting cards. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route7A in Manchester Center.

Valentine Crafts for Kids

The South Londonderry Free Library is celebrating the coming of Valentine’s Day with a special workshop for children on Saturday, February 10, at 10:30 a.m. There is nothing so special as a handmade valentine, and art teacher Casey Junker Bailey has collected lovely fabric, lace, calligraphy and hand decorated papers for making beautiful gallery-style cards. Children (and their grown-ups too) are invited to the Library for a morning of creativity. The program is free of charge and appropriate for children of all ages. For more information, call 802-824-3371.