Harvest Festival to Benefit DER

Come to Equinox Valley Nursery’s annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a fun day for the whole family. There will be live music, wagon rides, a corn maze, a bouncy house, pumpkin carving, homemade cider donuts, over 35 craft and food vendors, face painting, mini horses, a 50/50 raffle and more. Proceeds will benefit The Dorset Equine Rescue (DER). Equinox Valley Nursery is located at 1158 South Main Street, Manchester. Call 802-362-2610 for information on the Festival.

Since its founding in 2012, DER has rescued over 100 equines from dire situations. The horses come from situations of abuse, neglect or find themselves at auction with a high chance of shipping to slaughter. Watching them heal mentally and physically throughout the months of their rehabilitation is incredibly rewarding, but DER can’t do this alone. The organization relies on supporters to continue their life-saving work to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home horses in need so they can live a happy and healthy life. DER is a nonprofit organization, and all donations are tax deductible. If you can’t make the Harvest Festival, you can send a check to The Dorset Equine Rescue, PO Box 92, East Dorset, VT 05253. Visit dorsetequinerescue.org to learn more.