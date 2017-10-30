‘Harvey’ & ‘Into the Woods’

The Burr and Burton Academy Performing Arts Department will present their fall play, ‘Harvey’ at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 8 to 11, in the Riley Center for the Arts. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Mary Chase and directed by Jim Raposa, this hilarious play is sure amuse audiences. Tickets can be purchased at bbatickets.com and are $7 for BBA students, faculty and staff, and $12 for adults. Call 802-549-8224 for information.

The Mount Anthony Union Drama Club will be performing Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Into the Woods,’ at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 2 to 4, and 2 p.m. on Saturday. The musical premiered on Broadway in 1987, where it won several Tony Awards, interweaving the plots and characters of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales with catchy songs, interesting characters and unique sets. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the MAU main office or at the door.