Hastings Joins Seedlings Program

Katrina Hastings has joined the Seedlings Program as program manager at Molly Stark and Bennington Elementary Schools. She has experience organizing, coordinating and teaching in after-school programs and was involved in teaching or assisting in art classes at the Vermont Arts Exchange, The Village School and at Catamount Connections, in addition to organizing her own successful summer camps. She also serves as a part-time docent educator at the Bennington Museum. She completed her Bachelor’s degree in business through Johnson State College, and is currently enrolled in a Master’s degree program in education through the University of New England. The Seedlings program is a multi-year, after-school program focused on building academic and social skills, resilience and creativity in children in grades one to six. The program connects volunteers from the community with elementary school students using a village mentoring approach. To learn more about the program or to volunteer, contact Hastings at theseedlingsprogram@gmail.com.