Haunted Arlington

On Saturday, October 20, from 4 to 9 p.m., the Arlington Lions Club invites everyone to their first annual Haunted Pavilion and Lions Trail of Terror. Admission is $5, or three non-perishable food donations per person to benefit the Arlington Food Shelf. A costume contest at American Legion Post 69 begins at 3:30 p.m. The Haunted House and other activities will take place at the Arlington Recreation Park. Trick or treating for kids is being provided by the Arlington Renewal Project; the Arlington Fire Department will be giving fire engine rides; and Burdett Commons is providing popcorn. The Arlington Boy Scouts will be lurking in the shadows, the Canfield Library and Rise VT will be on site, and friends from the NorShaft Lions will be bringing their pirate ship. There will be plenty of kid-friendly activities, including a bounce house (weather permitting).