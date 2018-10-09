Haunted Castle Tours in Proctor

Deadnberry Manor Haunted Tours at Wilson Castle are now in session, from 7 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through October 28. The Deadnberry Family rises from their graves to welcome brave souls to enter their once-sprawling estate, now know as the Wilson Castle, located at 2970 West Proctor Road in Proctor. This terrifying underground tour has tight spaces, moments of total darkness, and high-impact scares with suspense at every turn to leave you trembling. Looking for something truly horrific? Join in a special night of terror with the Lights Out Tour on October 28. Tickets are $15; children under age 10 are $12. Proceeds will benefit the Wilson Castle Restoration Fund. Call 802-773-3284 or visit wilsoncastle.com for details.

October 9, 2018
