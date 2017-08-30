Have Too Many Tomatoes?

If your garden has more tomatoes than you can possibly use, please consider donating them to the ‘Ton of Tomatoes’ Project, aimed at bringing locally produced, nutritious food to area residents by collecting home-grown tomatoes during the growing season, processing and freezing them, and then distributing them throughout the year via the Townshend Food Shelf.

You can drop off your tomato donations (nearly ripe is best) at the following locations and times: Main reception desk, Grace Cottage Family Health, 185 Grafton Road, Townshend, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; or West Townshend Country Store, Route 30, West Townshend, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Please provide your name so the organizers can thank you. ‘Ton of Tomatoes’ is a collaborative project of Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital, the West River Community Project, and the Townshend Community Food Shelf, with support from the Vermont Food Bank. These groups are collecting, processing, storing and distributing the tomatoes. They are already well on their way to the goal of one ton! For more information, contact Bill Monahan at wmonahan@gracecottage.org or 802-365-3761.