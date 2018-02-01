Haynes House Names New Executive Director

The Board of Directors for the Haynes House of Hope, a comfort care home for the terminally ill, has appointed Amanda Krupski RN, BSN, to be the facility’s new executive director. Krupski brings a decade of experience in the medical field. Currently a weekend supervisor at a local skilled nursing facility, she also has experience in specialties including psychiatry, operating room and corrections. She received her RN degree from SUNY Adirondack and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Empire State College. In the near future, she plans to work towards becoming a nurse practitioner, specializing in psychiatry.

“It’s a way for me to give back to the community,” said Krupski. “It’s also an opportunity for me to get back to how nursing was originally founded as personal care.” Her immediate goals in her new role are to increase outreach for potential residents and to focus on recruiting new volunteers.

A native of Ballston Spa, N.Y., Krupski moved to Fort Edward, N.Y., three years ago, where she resides with her fiancé, her eight and a half year old stepson Mason, and a menagerie consisting of two dogs, three cats and some fish. A self-described “outdoors person,” she enjoys fishing on her boat on her days off. She replaces former executive director Carol Finke, who retired from Haynes House in November 2017 after almost three years with the home.

During November and December, Haynes House underwent many renovations and improvements, including a new handicapped-access ramp and a new sunroom off the residents’ rooms.

The Haynes House of Hope accepts patients from Washington County, Warren County, northern Saratoga County and southwestern Vermont. It is located at 7187 State Route 149 in located in Granville, N.Y.

To contact Krupski, you can call 518-642-8155. Haynes House of Hope can also be found online; go to

thehayneshouseofhope.org.