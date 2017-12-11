Haynes House of Hope to Hold Public Tour and Concert

The entire community is invited to an open house at Haynes House of Hope in Granville, N.Y., from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 17. The mega-talented LaMothe-Gee Family will entertain guests at 2 p.m. and refreshments will be served. Tour the house, which will be decorated for the Christmas season, see new and planned improvements and visit with volunteers to learn why they find working with the residents so rewarding. Those who wish to get first-hand information about being a volunteer at Haynes House are encouraged to attend. The event is free and open to the public.

Since opening its doors in 2010, Haynes House has served more than 60 terminally ill residents and their families. Residents’ stay and care are provided free of charge. Since Haynes House receives no funding from insurance or government agencies, it is totally dependent on fundraising events, donations, grants and the generosity of the community to fulfill its mission.

The Haynes House of Hope is located at 7187 Route 149. You can find more information at hayneshouseofhope.org or by calling 518-642-8155.