Haynes House of Hope to Recognize Volunteers at Open House

The Haynes House of Hope, a comfort care home for the terminally ill, will hold an Open House from 2 to 4 p.m., on Saturday, January 21. The house is located at 7187 State Route 149 in Granville, N.Y. Refreshments will be served. At the event, the Haynes House Board of Directors will honor the organization’s volunteers for their dedicated service. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn firsthand why the House’s volunteers find their work so meaningful, and what being a volunteer entails.

Haynes House has served approximately 50 residents and their families since opening its doors in January 2010, offering compassionate, round-the-clock care for the terminally ill in a home setting at no charge. It is anonprofit organization that relies on donations, grants, fundraisers and volunteers to provide its services. Medical care is provided by High Peaks Hospice. For more information, contact executive director Carol Finke at 518-642-8155 or visit thehayneshouseofhope.org.