Haynes House to Host High Tea

Enjoy the afternoon delight of an English tea on Saturday, June 10, when the Haynes House of Hope presents its second annual Hilda’s High Tea,’ from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Organ Barn, located at 672 North Grimes Hill Road, Granville, N.Y. Tables will be elegantly appointed with white linens, china and flowers. Guests can enjoy a cup of tea and light refreshments while listening to a tea talk by Donnalynn Milford of SensibiliTeas in Glens Falls, N.Y. The event also includes a silent auction, a raffle and door prizes. Tickets are $15. Make reservations by calling Carol at 518-642-8155 no later than May 26. Only 75 tickets will be sold. All proceeds will benefit the work of the Haynes House of Hope. Hilda’s High Tea is held in memory of a past resident of Haynes House, a comfort care home for the terminally ill located at 7187 State Route 149 in Granville. More information can be found at thehayneshouseofhope.org.