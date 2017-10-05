Head Start to Host Open House

Early Head Start and Head Start of Bennington County will host an open house at its new facility at 59 River Road in North Bennington on Wednesday, October 11, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The new location houses one Head Start and two Early Head Start classrooms. The community are invited to meet the staff, take a tour of the facility, ask questions and learn how the program helps children and families. Head Start and Early Head Start of Bennington County provide high quality care for working families and the opportunity to help improve the school readiness of children in lower-income families. A $1.2 million grant this spring allowed for the addition of an Early Head Start Program. “We are pleased we can now offer Early Head Start to children and families in our community,” said Lorna Mattern, UCS executive director. “The beginning years of a child’s life are critical for building the foundation necessary for future success in school and in life. When children attend high-quality programs they are better prepared for school and have improved outcomes.” The programs serve children in North Bennington, Manchester and Pownal.