Health and Wellness

Red Cross Blood Drive

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Red Cross Blood Drive, to be held from 12 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, at the Frist Congregational Church of Manchester. Jessie Forrest, Manchester coordinator for the Blood Drive, says “With all the disasters that are happening, the need for blood is crucial. Let’s show that Manchester and environs has a big heart.” The canteen will be offering sandwiches from local eateries, Mother Myrick Confectionary’s famous Lemon Lulu Cake, donuts from Mrs. Murphy’s, bagels from Bagelworks, and ice cream from Wilcos Dairy. People who are 17 and older in good health and not on medication are eligible to donate; those 16 years old can donate with a parent’s permission. Call 800-733-2767 or go to

redcross.org to make an appointment, or just drop by.

Grace Cottage Wellness Classes

Making time to exercise and participate in healthy activities is vitally important to your health. Benefits may include improved muscle tone, better balance, increased confidence, reduced stress, better sleep, more energy, emotional relief and a happier you! Grace Cottage’s Community Wellness Center offers a variety of opportunities. Most are held at the Grace Cottage Community Wellness Center, 133 Grafton Road, Townshend. If you are unsure about what class is right for you, ask your medical provider. Call 802-365-3649 (unless otherwise noted) to pre-register before the first class. Class times and details can be found at gracecottage.org.

The classes include yoga on Tuesdays, 4:30 to 6 or Fridays 3:30 to 5 starting September 12 at $5 a class; Strong Bones, at varying times Monday through Thursday at $3 a class; Tai Chi for Fall Prevention/Levels 1 and 2 are free. Pre-register at 802-365-4115 extension 108; Weight Loss Support the second Tuesday of every month is free. Pre-register at 802-365-3766; Living Alone Support Group the third Wednesday of every month is free. Pre-register at 802-365-3753.

Learn the benefits of a plant-based diet at free showing of ‘Forks Over Knives,’ every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. by request at 802-365-3766.

Take a Healthy Cooking Class on second Wednesdays through September and October, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. with West Townshend Community Kitchen. Pre-register at 802-365-3766. A Healthy Aging Conference will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 7 and 8, at the Grafton Inn; registration is limited; call 802-365-9109 to register.