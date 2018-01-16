Health & Fitness 2018

Learn Mental Health First Aid

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five young people ages 13 to 18 have, or will have, a serious mental illness – and half of all cases start by age 14. Unaddressed mental health concerns in young people can affect every aspect of their lives. United Counseling Service, along with the Manchester Community Library, will be offering Youth Mental Health First Aid Training on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 16 and 17, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Library, located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. This eight-hour public education program introduces participants to the unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems in adolescents, builds understanding of the importance of early intervention, and teaches individuals how to help an adolescent in crisis or experiencing a mental health challenge. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Amie Niles at aniles@ucsvt.org or call 802-445-7443. There is no charge for the course, but space is limited. Youth Mental Health First Aid Training has been generously funded in memory of Gregory Hillman. Visit ucsvt.org to find out more.

‘A Life Worth Living’

Join Zion Episcopal Church for Nicky Gumble’s ‘A Life Worth Living,’ a ten-week series beginning on Wednesday, January 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Based on Paul’s letter to the Philippians, it’s a practical and positive guide to uncovering within us a new purpose, a new attitude and a new confidence in the way we live our lives. Light refreshments will be served. Zion is located at 5167 Main Street/Route 7A, Manchester Center. Register at 802-362-1987 or office@zionchurchmanchester.org

Stephen Ministry Workshop

Churches and their members interested in learning more about how to start a Stephen Ministry in their congregation are encouraged to attend an informational workshop on Thursday, January 18, at 7 p.m. Stephen Ministries is a lay-caring ministry that has participants in over 11,000 churches worldwide. Since its inception in 1975, Stephen has trained over 500,000 lay ministers from multiple Christian denominations on how to serve those in need through Christ-centered, caring compassion. The main speaker will be the Reverend Mark Allan of Christ Church, Quaker Hill, Pawling, N.Y., who has been the pastor there since July 2008. The workshop will be held at Manchester Community Library. To learn more, contact Rose Lewis at 802-362-1987 or office@zionchurchmanchester.org For further information, visit stephenministries.org.

Hebron Women’s Retreat

Join area women to celebrate God’s gift of creativity through music, art, movement, play, fellowship, food and fun, on Saturday January 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring a baby picture of yourself and your favorite game to the retreat, to be held at Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 3153 Route 30, West Hebron, N.Y. To attend, register by January 21 by calling or texting Kris Freitag at 518-321-7909, or send an email to barkleymom@hughes.net.