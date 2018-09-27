Health Support at SVHC

Southwestern Vermont Health will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive from11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 27, at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. New blood donors are needed every day to save the lives of patients who depend on the generosity of volunteer donors. Make your appointment online at redcrossblood.org.

Qi Gong for Cancer Survivors will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting September 26. Participants will learn Ba Duan Jin, which means ‘eight strands of the brocade.’ The class will help students to strengthen the Yin and Yang energies of the body and balance the body’s Qi. Benefits include finding peace in the here and now, improved immunity, better sleep, increased energy sensitivity, greater vitality and stress relief. The class is presented by Nate Sumner of Villari’s Martial Arts Center. There is no charge to participate; the class is generously supported by the Cancer Center Community Crusaders. To attend, contact Rebecca Hewson-Stellar at 802-440-4244.

Chronic Disease Management Classes will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursdays, starting September 27, at the Jacksonville Community Church on Route 112 in Jacksonville. If you are dealing with a long-lasting, chronic disease like arthritis, diabetes, cancer, obesity or heart disease, the good news is that there’s a lot you can do to help manage it and prevent related problems. The program can help you make choices to live healthier. The classes are free, though advanced registration is required. Contact Kathy at 802-440-4098 or kathy.dockum@svhealthcare.org.

Better Breathers will be held every fourth Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m., starting September 27, in the Toolan Building Conference Room at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. This support groups is for patients and caregivers affected by breathing problems of any kind. Learn better ways to better cope with lung diseases while getting the support of others in similar situations. For more information, call 802-447-5140.

Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) is a comprehensive health care system that includes Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center, the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation, and the SVHC Foundation. SVMC includes 25 primary and specialty care practices. For more information, visit svhealthcare.org.