‘Heart of the Winter’ Party

Music from Salem will host their winter fundraising event on Friday, February 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy a glass of bubbly, local savory and sweet treats, a raffle and silent auction at plow103main, 103 Main Street, Greenwich, N.Y. Proceeds will support Music from Salem, which brings together musicians of international reputation to prepare and perform chamber music in rural Washington County, N.Y., and the surrounding area. Call 518-232-2347 or e-mail info@musicfromsalem.org to purchase tickets, which are $35 per person.