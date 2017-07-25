Heartfelt Musical Comedy

Dorset Theatre Festival (DTF) continues its 40th Anniversary Season with the regional premiere of ‘The Legend of Georgia McBride’ by Matthew Lopez, under the direction of Stephen Brackett. There will be 16 performances from August 3 to 19 at the Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset.

Casey is young, broke, and his wife is having a baby when he loses his gig as an Elvis impersonator. But when his club brings in a drag act, he is given the opportunity to trade one sequined outfit for another. A critic’s pick wherever it plays, this heart-warming, music-filled comedy celebrates finding your own voice and singing your own song.

Joey Taranto leads the cast as Elvis-impersonator-turned-drag-queen Casey. David Turner, last seen onstage in DTF’s 2016 ‘The Way of the World,’ will portray the ferociously funny Miss Tracy Mills. The cast also includes Denny Dale Bess as Eddie, the club manager; Vasthy Mompoint as Jo, Casey’s wife; and Jon Norman Schneider as Rexy/Jason, Miss Tracy Mills’ counterpart and Casey and Jo’s landlord, respectively.

“Dorset Theatre Festival has long admired Matthew Lopez’s immense playwriting talent,” says artistic director Dina Janis. “Back in 2013, Matthew’s play ‘The Whipping Man’ was the first show I directed at DTF, and we’re proud to now mount the regional premiere of ‘The Legend of Georgia McBride.’ It’s a totally different sort of show – a comedy that will have audiences singing along to some excellent music and rolling in the aisles with laughter – but what will resonate most is Matthew’s same honest dialogue and authentic characters.”

Audiences are also invited to a pre-show discussion on the history of drag and Elvis impersonation at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, in the Playhouse Café. For tickets to the play, call 802-867-2223 Tuesday through Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. (8 p.m. on performance days) and Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m., or visit dorsettheatrefestival.org.