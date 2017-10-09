Heartworks Fall Clothing Giveaway

On Saturday, October 14, Vermont Heartworks and Burr and Burton Academy join together for their Fall Clothing Giveaway. The event will take place at Maple Street School from 8 to 10 p.m. The event is free and open to anyone in need of winter clothing. Donations of new or slightly used, clean winter clothing can be dropped off this week at BBA, the Manchester Community Library and The Kitchen Store. You can also drop items off on Friday, October 13, from 3:30 to 5:00 at the Maple Street School gymnasium. Heartworks is a locally-based charity whose mission is to generate acts of kindness within our community and the world beyond.