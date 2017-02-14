Helping the Homeless

Brookdale Fillmore Pond, a senior living community, launched a partnership with the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless (BCCH), to provide assistance to those in need in the Bennington area. The Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless currently provides resources for over 400 people a year, but continues to need assistance. The associates, residents and their families at Brookdale Fillmore Pond collected items based on the needs of the BCCH. “Being able to reach outside our senior living community is important to everyone at Brookdale Fillmore Pond,” said Wilhelmina Margalis, resident programs director for Brookdale Fillmore Pond. “Making peoples’ lives better is part of our culture, and this is just one way we can join together to give back to the larger community we are a part of.” Needed items that were collected include gently used seasonal clothing, children’s books and personal hygiene items. In addition to collecting items, a resident’s daughter, Bethany Morelli, donated a beautiful handmade quilt. The community sold chances to win this quilt and all proceeds went to the BCCH. If you would like to help, contact Christopher Oldham, executive director of BCCH, at 802-753-7205 or christopher.oldham@bcch-vt.com.