Hildene Summer Camps

The opening of registration for Hildene summer camps is a local harbinger of spring in The Shires of Vermont. Each year guided by its mission: Values into Action, Hildene offers a broad spectrum of summer camps appropriate for children from first to sixth grade, exploring areas as diverse as forest, field, farm, wetland, pond and river. From learning about insects to goat raising and cheese-making, campers experience a variety of hands-on activities designed to instill a respect and appreciation for the natural world around them. Guidance comes from a staff dedicated to fostering a child’s love of learning, and this summer will include Diane Newton, Anharad Llewelyn, Ann Hausslein, Mimi Wright and Jamie Maloof-Schilling The week-long camps are held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are limited to 12 campers. Enrollment priority is given to children who have not previously attended a particular camp. The registration fee for a Hildene camp is $195 for members and $215 for nonmembers. For more information, call Diane Newton at 802-367-7965 or email newton@hildene.org. Detail and printable registration forms are online at hildene.org.