Hildene Youth Corps

This spring Hildene will select just six rising seventh, eighth or ninth grade students to be trailblazers for the first Hildene Youth Corps this coming summer. The corps will construct a handicapped-accessible observation deck at the edge of the bob-o-link sanctuary at Hildene’s Dene Farm, facilitated by experienced builder Peter Palmer, who is volunteering his time because he believes in the value of the program. Much of the work will be accomplished by utilizing historic tools and techniques. There will also be two Youth Corps staff members, Piper Campbell of Bennington and Jack Ameden of Manchester. Both spent much of their high school summers as Hildene employees. The program will run from July 10 to July 28; tuition is $500. At the end of the three weeks, those who have shown up every day, interacted well with their teammates and carried their share of the workload will receive a check for $140. Those interested must submit an application (available at hildene.org) by Saturday, April 1. Prior to acceptance, a meeting with the candidate and his or her parents is required. If a student has a strong desire to participate, but finds the cost to be an obstacle, parents are encouraged to call Seth Bongartz at 802-362-3996. Some scholarship money may be available.