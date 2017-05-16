Historical Society “Talks”

Bennington Talk: Catastrophes

As part of the Bennington Historical Society’s monthly presentations, local history buff Ted Bird, will present an illustrated talk about some of the floods, fires and catastrophes that have occurred in Bennington over the last 200 years. There will be pictures of a flood in 1869, mill explosions, various downtown fires (the Opera House and Home Furniture were two), and the October snow storm of 1987. The program will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at the Bennington Museum, and will last about an hour. Admission is free.

Dorset Talk: Logging the Long Trail

The Dorset Historical Society’s Third-Thursday Luncheon-Lecture on May 18 features Preston Bristow, who will explore the role of Vermont’s bygone logging railroads in the origin and development of the state’s iconic Long Trail hiking pathway. Bristow, a resident of Woodstock, is the zoning administrator of four towns in central Vermont. For 19 years prior to that, he was conservation stewardship director of the Vermont Land Trust. Earlier still, he coordinated federal protection efforts for the Appalachian Trail. He is also a past president of the Green Mountain Club, which has been recognized as the founder, sponsor, defender and protector of the Long Trail system. The talk will take place at the Society’s Bley House Museum, located at Route 30 and Kent Hill Road in Dorset village. It begins at 12 noon and will last about an hour. Attendees should bring a sandwich; drinks and desserts will be provided. For more information, visit dorsetvthistory.org.

Pawlet Talk: Marble Industry

The Pawlett Historical Society will host Shawn Harrington, curator of the Manchester Historical Society, to discuss and show photos on the marble industry in southern Vermont. The Thursday, May 18, presentation will be held at 7 p.m. in the Chris Monroe Chapel in the Mettowee Valley Cemetery on Cemetery Hill Road in Pawlet. The event is free and open to the public. Harrington is a trustee of the Dellwood Cemetery, an associate and board member of the Wilson House in East Dorset, and gives tours of the Gettysburg Quarry, part of the Owl’s Head town forest in Dorset. For details, contact Steve Williams at 802-645-9529.