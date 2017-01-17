Hockey Players Get New Uniforms

Northshire Hockey Association (NHA) thanks Manchester’s Equinox Terrace for their generous donation of new game jerseys for their nine and ten year-old age group. NHA is appreciative of its community and the generous support it has received from organizations like Equinox Terrace. Their generosity has made an enormous impact on their program, which serves area youth ages four to 14, promoting the development of important life skills through the sport of ice hockey. For more information on how your organization can make a positive impact on Northshire Hockey Association, visit northshirehockey.org or send an email to Mark Slade at mk.slade@yahoo.com.