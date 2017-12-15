Holiday Cabaret at Weston

Six former Weston Young Company members McKenzie Jones, Emily Morris, Matthew Pitts, Allie Seibold, Michael Seltzer and Jacob Waldron return under the direction of founding director Tim Fort, for the first Holiday Cabaret at the Company’s second stage, Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Satruday, December 15 and 16. Lovers of the summer Cabaret will adore this fun and festive holiday take on the popular summer staple. The Winter Cabaret is a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit and support Weston’s Young Company program, celebrating its 19th year in 2018. Composed of actors, singers and dancers who are attending or are no more than a year beyond graduation or departure from a conservatory or undergraduate training program, the program provides performance opportunities for young artists and shares the expertise of theatre professionals through a series of workshops, discussions and interactive exercises. Fort, long-time director of the Cabaret, said, ”Over the years our Young Company has produced an impressive group of Broadway actors, playwrights, composers, teachers and industry stars. But most importantly, they have brought their wit, enormous talent and big hearts to every aspect of our profession.” Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm is located at 705 Main Street in Weston. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25. Visit westonplayhouse.org or call 802-824-5288 on Tuesday or Thursday to order tickets.