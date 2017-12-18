Holiday Events at MCL

In cooperation with GNAT-TV, Manchester Community Library (MCL) will present ENCORE! A Second Showing of Favorite Programming, with a free daytime screening ‘Charles Dickens and the Writing of A Christmas Carol,’ a fascinating look at the writing of Dicken’s most beloved novella, on Tuesday, December 19, at 1 p.m. Lecturer Barry Deitz’s talk, originally presented in December 2015, discusses how Charles Dickens came up with his story and takes a look its unusual publishing history and how it has impacted popular culture, shaping modern celebrations of the holiday. His illustrated talk got rave reviews when it was first presented, and is sure to please both those who saw it then as well as new audience members.

You are invited to ‘An Evening of Holiday Music’ on Wednesday, December 20, at the Library. It begins at 6 p.m. with a reception offering mulled cider, mulled wine and sweet and savory hors d’oeuvres donated by area restaurants. Violinists Joana Genova and Deanna Baasch, violist Ariel Rudiakov and cellist Nathaniel Parke will play light classical, Broadway and holiday tunes, starting at 6:30. Their performance will warm your heart, bring a tear to your eye, make you snap your fingers and tap your feet. This lovely evening is a holiday gift to the community, and is free and open to all. The event is co-sponsored by Christmas Days and The Roberta and Russell Housman Charitable Foundation.

MCL is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. For further information, you can contact Cindy Waters at 802-549-4577.