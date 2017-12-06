Holiday Fun for Families at MCL

Join the festivities at the Manchester Community Library’s Super Saturday family holiday celebration on December 9, at 10:30 a.m. Santa Claus will be there along with the Manchester Lions Club Elf Express conductor and elves. This ever-popular holiday program features stories, crafts, snacks and photo ops with Santa. Keep calm and jingle on to this free program, open to the public and generously sponsored by The Bank of Bennington.

Middle school kids are invited to a very special holiday Makers Club Workshop at the Manchester Community Library on Wednesday, December 6, when artist Kim Ray will coach the design and construction of holiday houses, using everything from cardboard to 3D Doodler Pens. Low tech and high tech, middle school architects and engineers will use their imaginations to build their own unique versions of the classic gingerbread house. Pizza will be also be served at this free event.

Kids in grades one through four will be challenged to build a variety of different creations using LEGOs of all shapes, sizes and colors (provided) at the LEGO League Challenge on Wednesday, December 13, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. . LEGO League is free and open to the public.

Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Route 7A in Manchester Center.