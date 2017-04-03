Holiday Observances

Manchester Community Seder

Israel Congregation of Manchester, located at 6025 Main Street next to the Town Hall in Manchester Center, invites you to their Second Night Community Seder on Tuesday, April 11, at 6 pm. ICM maintains a vegetarian kitchen and will provide the ritual dishes and meal basics. If you’d like to bring a dish to share, it is requested that you allow them to assign you one based on their needs. There is no cost. Please RSVP by Friday, April 7, at 802-362-4578. If you find yourself unable to RSVP, you are still welcome to join them.

Chabad Passover Seder

Chabad of Manchester invites all to the Passover Community Seder which will be held at the Equinox Resort in Manchester Village. Guests will enjoy handmade shmura matzah, four cups of kosher wine, a delicious catered meal, and insights and songs throughout. The first seder will be on Monday evening, April 10, at 8 p.m., and the second seder will be Tuesday evening, April 11, at 8:30 p.m. If you are interested in joining, call 518-506-8678 or email mma770@gmail.com. RSVP is necessary as space is limited. The cost is $54 per adult and $36 per child. Opportunities to sponsor are available. Please contact us for details; no one will ever be turned away due to lack of funds. No membership or affiliation is needed.

St. Paul’s Church, Wells

Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 61 East Wells Road in Wells, will hold its Palm Sunday, April 9, service with Blessing of Palms followed by Parish Mass at 9 a.m. Maundy Thursday, April 13, Foot Washing and Mass will take place at 6 p.m. Good Friday, April 14, Liturgy and Holy Communion begins at 6 p.m., and Easter Sunday, April 16, a Festive Mass with special music will be held at 9a.m. followed by Easter egg hunt on the Church grounds. For more information, call Reverend William Davidson at 518-499-1850.

Zion Church

Zion Episcopal Church invites the community to Holy Week and Easter services and events. Palm Sunday services at 8 and 10 a.m. on April 9, to include the Liturgy of the Palms, the Passion Gospel and Holy Eucharist. Morning Prayer will be said at 9 a.m., Monday, April 10, through Friday, April 14. On Maundy Thursday, April 13, the traditional pot luck (lamb provided) supper is at 5:30 p.m. and the service of foot washing (optional) and Holy Eucharist is at 7 p.m. The Good Friday Liturgy on Friday, April 14, is at 12 noon and lasts about an hour. On Easter Eve, Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. special guests Taconic Music will perform. Easter Sunday begin with a Sunrise Service on Mount Equinox – weather permitting. The gate on Skyline Drive in Sunderland opens at 5:30 a.m. and the service is at 6 a.m. Easter services continue at Zion Church at 8 and 10 a.m. with an Easter egg hunt following the 10 a.m. service. Zion Church is located at 5167 Main Street/Route 7A South in Manchester Center. For details, call 802-362-1987 or email office@zionchurchmanchester.org.