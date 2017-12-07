Holiday Shopping in Bennington

It’s Home for the Holidays with Festivities in Downtown Bennington

The Vermont Veterans’ Home and the Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce invite locals and visitors to participate in their annual collaboration, Bennington’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ Celebration, which includes the annual lighting of the community tree at the Vermont Veterans’ Home on Wednesday, December 6. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the public is invited onto the Veterans’ Home front yard to enjoy the lighting of the community tree. Featured at the ceremony will be the Mount Anthony Union High School choir, keynote dignitaries and a special visit from Santa Claus. Afterwards, walk along the path in the Deer Park for a possible visit from St. Nick’s special friends, the reindeer. The lit path will guide the public to an open house at the Area Chamber of Commerce at 100 Memorial Veterans’ Drive starting at 6:30, offering warm appetizers, holiday drinks and the opportunity for the community to give to the Spirit of Sharing initiative. It’s sure to get everyone in the mood for the season! For more information, call the Bennington Area Chamber at 802-447-3311.

Hunger Council of Bennington County to Discuss Veteran Needs

The Hunger Council of Bennington County will meet from 12 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6, at the Methodist Church Building, 66 Ice Pond Road in East Arlington, to discuss the unique challenges that Bennington County’s 3,432 veterans face in accessing the supports they need to live healthy dignified lives and learn identify collaborations and actions to help strengthen the safety net for them. They will be joined by representatives from Vermont Veterans Outreach, the Vermont National Guard’s Family Assistance Center, the Vermont Veterans Home, the Bennington VA Outreach Clinic, and a local VFW post for an overview of the services available and the general status of veterans across the region and discuss if there are ways to engage veterans in anti-hunger and anti-poverty work. Membership in the Hunger Council of Bennington County is open to anyone with an interest in combating food insecurity in their community. Launched in March 2016, thanks to generous grant support from Berkshire Bank Foundation, the Council brings together leaders in the service provider, faith community, legislative, business, school, and advocacy sectors to make connections and strengthen the region’s safety net. The next quarterly meeting of the Hunger Council will be on March 28, 2018 at Bennington College.

Free Holiday Family Films Offered at Bennington Cinemas

Bennington Cinemas and The Bank of Bennington, along with WBTN 1370 AM, Carbone Auto Plaza, Loomis Auto, The Pharmacy, Big Boys Toys, LLQ Body and Frame, and I 3 Imaging are sponsoring a free Christmas show for children and their families on Saturday, December 16, at Bennington Cinemas. ‘The Polar Express,’ starring Tom Hanks, is an animated classic based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg. ‘Muppet Christmas Carol’ is a musical, fantasy and comedy adaptation of the Charles Dicken’s classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ featuring the Muppets and starring Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge and Kermit the Frog as Bob Cratchit. Both films are rated G, and will be offered at 10:15 a.m.; everyone can choose which film they want to see. Santa will be on hand when the doors open at 9 a.m., and he encourages parents to bring their cameras. Admission is free, but tickets must be obtained in advance from the above-mentioned businesses. A total of 500 tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Parents are certainly welcome to attend the films with their children, or may drop them off and pick them up afterwards. Everyone who attends the movie is asked to bring a non-perishable food item for Bennington’s Kitchen Cupboard for distribution to needy families in the area. Those who do not plan to attend, but might wish to donate food items, may do so anytime between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. that day.

Beware of Survey Swindles

Unexpected emails, text messages and social media posts may promise a generous gift card, coupon or actual products for sharing your opinions about planned purchases or a recent shopping experience. But beware: links that are supposed to lead you to a survey often hide computer malware. And questions about personal or financial information – including bank and credit accounts for supposed reward deposits – could be a setup for future identity theft or to get you on scammer-shared sucker lists for future come-ons. Before clicking on any link that looks like it’s from a well-known company, hover your computer mouse over the URL. If the address doesn’t display the company’s name before the ‘.com,’ assume that it’s a scam or possible malware – because when legitimate vendors conduct surveys, they often lead back to the company website. Report scams to local law enforcement. Visit aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork for more information on fraud prevention.