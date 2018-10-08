Home Energy Forum at BBA

Transition Town Manchester announces a free forum/workshop on Wednesday, October 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for anyone who wants to learn more about heat pumps, battery storage units and energy-efficient homes. Save money on heating bills while helping the environment. It will held in the Hunter Seminar Room at Burr and Burton Academy, Manchester. For more about it, contact Carl Bucholt at 802-362-4619.