Home Energy Forum at BBA

Home Energy Forum at BBA
Home Energy Forum at BBA

Home Energy Forum at BBA

Transition Town Manchester announces a free forum/workshop on Wednesday, October 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for anyone who wants to learn more about heat pumps, battery storage units and energy-efficient homes. Save money on heating bills while helping the environment. It will held in the Hunter Seminar Room at Burr and Burton Academy, Manchester. For more about it, contact Carl Bucholt at 802-362-4619.

October 8, 2018
Categories:Manchester News, News, Things To Do, Things to Do in Manchester
Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.