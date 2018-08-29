Home Maintenance for Women

‘We Can Fix It!’ is a home maintenance course for women presented by Neighborworks of Western Vermont. Hosted by Catamount Connections, 504 Main Street, Bennington, it offers hands-on demonstrations of common home repairs, for women, taught by women. Beginners are encouraged to learn about tool, plumbing, electrical, patching walls and more. Participants receive a copy of the book, ‘Dare to Repair,’ a certificate of completion and a small gift. The five-week series will be held on Wednesdays, beginning September 12, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $30. Space is limited. Child-watch is included. The course is also being offered on Wednesday afternoons (same dates) at the Greater Bennington Interfaith from 12 to 2:30 p.m. (Contact Cindy if this time works better for you. No childwatch.) To register, go to catamountconnections.org, call 802-442-8700 or email admin@catamountconnections.org.