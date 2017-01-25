Homebuyers Wanted For Habitat for Humanity Program

Bennington County Habitat for Humanity is searching for homebuyers for two houses it will build at its North Branch Street development in Bennington. If your income is no more than 60 percent of the area median income, you are encouraged to apply. Habitat builds homes with people who don’t qualify for a conventional mortgage and can’t afford a typical home. Since homes are built by volunteers and sold at cost, the mortgage payment is usually less than rent. A typical monthly payment for a Habitat mortgage, taxes and insurance is approximately $700 to $850. Applicants must be in need of better housing, have a history of good financial management and be willing to partner with Habitat. Background checks are conducted. If interested, call 802-367-1000 immediately for information and to begin the application process.