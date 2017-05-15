Hometown Storytellers

Manchester Community Library and Manchester Historical Society will present ‘Hometown Storytellers’ featuring Dave Quesnel, Bob Treat and Bill West at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17. These three well-known locals, all authors who write about Vermont with humor, nostalgia and wit, will present selected readings from their respective books. Emcee Lyman Foss, an auctioneer, knows how to keep things lively and moving along. A reception and book sale will follow the program.

Quesnel will read from ‘GrandPAW’s Memoirs: Tour de Vermont 251,’ his story about biking to all 251 towns in Vermont, peddling 2,180 miles on 75 day rides over three years. Treat will share excerpts from ‘Call Dr. Treat: Three Generations of Veterinary Practice in Vermont,’ which details the development of three generations of veterinary practice and medicine in Manchester Center. West will read from ‘The Boys of Beech Ridge: the Story of the John West Camp from 1961 to 1970.’ He’ll share the story of local hunting camps along Beech Ridge, a part of Manchester relatively unknown by the majority of townspeople, as well as the cast of colorful characters who chose to live there.

This evening of amusement and reminiscence is free and open to the public. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester Center. For more information, call 802-362-2607 or email events@mclvt.org.