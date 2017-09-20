Hoof & Hike for Horses

Join the Dorset Equine Rescue at Merck Forest and Farmland Center in Rupert on Sunday, September 24, for a beautiful hike – or bring your own horse to ride on the trails. Tickets to the first annual DER Hoof and Hike are $35 each for hikers and riders, with proceeds going towards rescuing, rehabilitating and re-homing neglected, abused, slaughter bound and/or horses. The day will include breakfast and lunch, a scavenger hunt, and a raffle offering a chance to win some great prizes. Horses will be limited to 25 this first year; hikers are unlimited. Beau the mini horse will make an appearance in his kissing booth. Preregister at dorsetequinerescue.org. Check-in and breakfast will be open from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.; lunch will start at 11:30 and go to 1 p.m. DER will also be selling T-shirts and other items. The Dorset Equine Rescue is a nonprofit organization. They receive at least one call or email every day to take in horses, but due to lack of space and funding, have to turn many away. It costs $95,000 a year to run DER, made possible only through the generous support of people like you. To make a tax-deductible donation, send to The Dorset Equine Rescue, PO Box 92, East Dorset, VT 05253.