Hoosick Falls Irish Fest & Parade

The Hoosick Falls, N.Y., Saint Patrick’s Parade and Irish Fest will celebrate its 27 anniversary on Saturday, March 17. The history of the Parade dates back to when Irish immigrants came in the mid 1800s, and ended sometime in the 1950s. In 1991, local Irishmen Mike Conway and TJ Carmody wanted to find a way to keep the Irish culture and history alive in the area, and decided to re-establish the parade. The day begins at 12 noon, when over 40 marching units and floats make their way throught the town, beginning and ending in Wood Park. Featured acts during the Parade are the Taconic Pipe Band, the Yankee Doddle Band, the Fifes and Drums of Olde Saratoga, the Hoosick Falls Jazz Band and the Excelsior Drum and Bugle Corps. The Irish Festival follows, this year with music by Hellcat Maggie at 1 p.m., and Kevin McKrell at 2:30 p.m. There will also be Irish dance, Celtic games and food served up at the Eagles and Polish Clubs. For more information, contact Kevin O’Malley at 518-894-5035.