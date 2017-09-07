Hoosick Falls Tractor & Agriculture Show Seeks Submissions

The Walter A. Wood Tractor and Agriculture Show is a unique celebration of tractors and farm equipment, and features antique, rare and vintage agricultural equipment. The major focus of this years event – the fifth annual – is on antique and older tractors, but modern equipment is welcome to go on display, too. The Show will be held on Saturday, September 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Wood Memorial Park in the Hoosick Falls, N.Y., the historic home of the Walter A. Wood Reaping and Mowing Machine Company. A tractor parade kicks off at 10 a.m. and will include many different kinds of tractors in every color. Preparations are already under way, and the application period is now open for participating vendors and those who like to show off their antique and unique tractors, hit-and-miss engines, horse-drawn conveyances and other agricultural equipment. Display spaces are located outdoors, and power will be available if needed. Food, merchandise, antique and farm equipment vendors are also encouraged to submit applications. Businesses and organizations are encouraged to become sponsors of this increasingly popular festival celebrating the region’s agricultural heritage, and will have their logo featured in event advertising and promotional materials for a $50 donation. Applications to the event are due by Thursday, September 25. To learn more, you can contact Kevin O’Malley at 518-894-5035 or hoosickkid@gmail.com, or pick one up at JC Tractor Repair and Restoration, located at 191 Main Street, in Hoosick Falls, N.Y.