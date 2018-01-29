Hope Blooms!

Daffodils are a universal symbol of hope and life, and they are at the center of the American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days campaign, which delivers thousands of yellow flowers across the country to raise awareness and funds for the fight against cancer. It’s a simple, yet effective way for you to help bring hope into the lives of people with cancer right in our community. Dollars raised through Daffodil Days support groundbreaking research, patient services, and other lifesaving programs. Through the daffodil, the first flower of spring, this campaign brings a symbol of hope to cancer patients and those affected by the disease.

Orders may be placed now through February 5, and will be available for pick-up the week of March 19 at Equinox Village at 49 Maple Street in Manchester Center. Options include one bunch of daffodils for $10, one potted mini-daffodil plant for $15, and for a $25 donation, instead of receiving flowers yourself, you can support the ‘Gift of Hope’ program where volunteers will deliver daffodils to local hospitals.

To place an order, contact Heather Aldrich at haldrich@equinoxvillage.com or 802-362-4061. Checks should be made payable to the American Cancer Society. For additional questions, contact Elizabeth Gardner, American Cancer Society community manager, at elizabeth.gardner@cancer.org.