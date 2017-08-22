Horace Greeley Writers’ Symposium

For its 15th annual writers’ symposium, the nonprofit Horace Greeley Foundation is dedicated to promoting the writer’s trade and the spirit of public oration that was central to Greeley’s life. What is perhaps equally central to this mission is preserving the sense of place and memory of life in a small New England village. Each year, the Symposium meets in those places where Greeley lived, worked, debated and voraciously read the books and journals that fed his intellectual curiosity.

This year, it will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, at the United Baptist Church in East Poultney. Registration is $80 ($65 before September 15), with a special student rate of $20. Go to horacegreeleyfoundation.org. Registration forms can also be found in brochures throughout the region and at the Poultney Public Library. Onsite registration will be available at the event as well.

The Symposium is a dynamic day of learning and nurturing for writers of all ages, experience levels and genres that draws writers and authors from across New York and New England. A celebration of Horace Greeley’s life, it explores the art of writing as presented by publishers and writers in the fields of literature, poetry, philosophy and history.

Keynote speaker this year is Oregon author and filmmaker Marilyn Johnston, who has received a fellowship from Oregon Literary Arts, a Robert Penn Warren Award and the Donna J. Stone National Literary Award for Poetry; she won the 2017 Flash Fiction Contest by the Salmon Creek Journal. Johnston founded the Mid-Valley Veterans’ Writers, and is a creative writing instructor for the Artists in the Schools program, primarily working with incarcerated youth. ‘Red Dust Rising,’ a collection of poems about her family’s healing from war, was nominated for a Pushcart Prize

Additional featured speakers include: Joni Cole, the author of ‘Another Bad-Dog Book,’ a regular contributor to The Writer magazine and founder of the Writer’s Center of White River Junction; Jackie Gordon, a self publisher and public speaker; Laird Christensen, director of the English and Writing programs at Green Mountain College and the graduate program in Resilient and Sustainable Communities. The co-editor of Teaching About Place and Teaching North American Environmental Literature, his poems and essays have appeared in many publications and books.