Hospice Volunteer Training

The Bennington Area Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice is providing training for hospice volunteers beginning on Thursday, March 2, from 12 noon to 3 p.m. The nine-week training will be held Thursdays at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 100 Hospital Drive, Bennington. Pre-registration is required. Assignments are tailored to the volunteer’s preferences. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and need to pass a background check. No previous hospice and health care experience is required. Hospice volunteers provide comfort and support to patients facing terminal illness, as well as respite and support to their families. Volunteer training covers the basic principles of hospice, understanding the special needs of patients and their families, effective communication, patient care, pain and symptom management, spiritual care and understanding grief and loss. Hospice volunteers are trained in listening skills, family dynamics and in using appropriate words to comfort patients and their loved ones at the end of life. After completing the class, volunteers can provide respite for caregivers, offer companionship for the patient, run errands and help families and patients in many meaningful ways. Community members are encouraged to join the Bennington Area VNA and Hospice’s supportive and rewarding Hospice volunteer program where they can contribute their unique interests, skills and talents. To enroll, ccontact Mary Pleasant at 802-442-0540 or email at marypl@ravnah.org.