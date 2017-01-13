‘Hot Blues for Cold Nights’ Concert to Raise Funds for Ski for Heat

‘Downtown’ Bob Stannard and Those Dangerous Bluesmen have some special guests lined up to join them on stage, Saturday, January 21, when they give an all-out performance to benefit Ski for Heat.

“This event is back by popular demand,” said Ski for Heat founder Martha Robertson. “People really look forward to this night of great music and dancing.” The fun begins at 7 p.m. at the Manchester Eagles Club on Route 11/30, Manchester Center. This talented group of musicians have played with or opened for some of the great names in the music industry around the world.

“It is so obvious that they get together for this concert because they want to help Ski for Heat, and also because they have such a good time doing it,” added Robertson. Tyler Electric and Security of Dorset is the presenting sponsor for the concert.

Ski for Heat is a nonprofit in Peru, that raises funds for the heating fuel program at BROC to help local, low-income households with emergency and heating fuel assistance. All the time devoted to this effort is volunteered to the cause; there is no paid staff.

Concert tickets can be purchased online, at the door and at Northshire Bookstore in Manchester Center for a suggested donation of $20; however, people are asked to make a donation at whatever level is comfortable for them. “If you just paid your bills and have no extra money to spend, please still join us,” stated Robertson.

The skiing part of Ski for Heat is on Sunday, January 29, and there is something for every winter sports enthusiast – alpine skier, snowboarder, cross-country skier and snowshoer – of all ages and abilities. Wild Wings Ski Touring Center is waiving trail fees and Bromley Mountain is offering a special $40 all-lift ticket for participants.

Clark’s Quality Foods in Londonderry is the title sponsor for Ski for Heat. “We are so thrilled and honored to have them with us again this year. They are so community-minded and have been wonderfully supportive of Ski for Heat since it first started,” said Robertson.

Mark your calendar now for these popular winter events. Details on each can be found at skiforheat.org.