Hot Blues for Cold Nights

‘Downtown’ Bob Stannard and Those Dangerous Bluesmen have some special guests lined up to join them on stage, Saturday, January 21, when they give an all-out performance to benefit Ski for Heat.

“This event is back by popular demand,” said Ski for Heat founder Martha Robertson. “People really look forward to this night of great music and dancing.” The fun begins at 7 p.m. at the Manchester Eagles Club on Route 11/30, Manchester Center. This talented group of musicians have played with or opened for some of the great names in the music industry around the world.

Ski for Heat is a nonprofit based in Peru that raises funds for BROC’s heating fuel program to help local, low-income households with emergency and heating fuel assistance. All the time devoted to this effort is volunteered to the cause.

Concert tickets can be purchased online, at the door and at Northshire Bookstore in Manchester Center for a suggested donation of $20; however, people are asked to make a donation at whatever level is comfortable for them. “If you just paid your bills and have no extra money to spend, please still join us,” stated Robertson.

The skiing part of Ski for Heat is on Sunday, January 29. Wild Wings Ski Touring Center is waiving trail fees and Bromley Mountain is offering a special $40 all-lift ticket for participants. Details can be found at skiforheat.org.