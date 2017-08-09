How to Find Time for Fitness

Many adults admit to having little or no time to exercise, and statistics support the notion that men and women aren’t exercising enough. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, only 21 percent of adults ages 18 and older met the physical activity guidelines for aerobic and muscle-strengthening activity. The World Health Organization recommends that healthy adults between 18 and 64 should do at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic physical activity throughout the week or 75 minutes of more vigorous activity) as well as muscle-strengthening activities involving the major muscle groups at least two days a week. Commitments to work and family can make it hard to find time, but the benefits are substantial. The following suggestions offers some ways to squeeze it in: When running errands around town, ride a bicycle or walk instead of driving. Cut down on screen time; a 2016 report from Nielsen Ratings revealed that the average adult in the US spent over 10 hours a day using smartphones, tablets, personal computers and other devices. Reduce it by just one hour to create enough free time to exercise. Involve others; take work meetings outside for a walk rather than sitting around a conference table. At home, take the family to the gym or go for nightly post-dinner instead of watching television. Redefine date night; instead of dining out, enroll in a fitness class together. Finding time to exercise can be difficult, but those committed to getting healthier can find ways to do so by thinking creatively!