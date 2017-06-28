Hula Hoop Hoopla

On Saturday, July 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a Hula Hoop Hoopla in the community green space at 113 Library Avenue in Rutland for children of all ages to learn about Flow Arts, movement-based disciplines like juggling, dance and more. During this fun and explorative how-to-make-a-hoop workshop, participants – children and adults – will be able to get a hoop cut and sized just for their body, and then decorate it. Dawn Smith-Pliner will be performing and facilitating hula hoop games such as the classic spin and pass, rabbit hole and hula hoop high. There will also be healthy snacks. NeighborWorks of Western Vermont is seeking volunteers who would like to help, and volunteer flow artists to come share their talents in a live show. Contact Bianca Zanella at bzanella@nwwvt.org. The event is free and open to the public. Bring your families to learn how to make and spin your own hula hoop.