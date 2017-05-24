Hunter Memorial Golf Tournament

Dorset’s Long Trail School has hosted the Irene and Bing Hunter Memorial Golf Tournament in support of scholarships for 15 years. A testament to the Hunters’ philanthropic efforts to assist area children, this year’s event will be on Saturday, June 3, at The Golf Club at Equinox. An 8:30 a.m. shotgun start will send golfers out for a great day and a great cause! This fun-filled tournament is for players of all levels. There are multiple prizes and contests to enjoy as we raise money to support achievements in learning. The entry fee includes an Equinox luncheon in addition to the round of play. Whether you are an individual or have a favorite foursome, sign up in support of student scholarships. Businesses and individuals are welcome to lend their support as sponsors. Irene and Bing Hunter established a legacy of philanthropy which extends into many parts of life in the Northshire and beyond; this tournament recognizes one of their many valued causes. For more information and the registration form, click on the LTS Golf Tournament calendar event at ongtrailschool.org, or call Alex Ramsvig at 802-867-5717, extension 161.